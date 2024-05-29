Celedon Solutions Launches Beta for AI-Powered General Purpose Engineering Software
Davinci is an AI-powered software that enables users to generate complex digital system models at fractions of the time and cost of current methods.
Davinci makes digital modeling accessible to anyone through simple natural language.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celedon Solutions Inc. is launching a closed beta for Davinci, a new engineering application. Davinci represents a novel approach to digital engineering by harnessing state-of-the-art natural language models to generate sophisticated digital representations of systems.
— Jared Fuchs, CEO
Unlike other AI-based solutions, Davinci is uniquely designed to work at a broad conceptual level, supporting the design and management of any engineering project. It can create requirements, physical structures, and behavioral models for systems across various domains. This capability positions Davinci to harness the AI revolution towards digital engineering across many sectors.
"For decades, building complex digital models has required deep technical expertise and specialized software skills," said Jared Fuchs, CEO of Celedon Solutions. "Davinci makes digital modeling accessible to anyone through simple natural language."
Davinci's breakthrough natural language interface enables users of any experience level to generate complex system models, streamlining digital engineering workflows to fractions of the time and cost of current methods. Davinci is set to enable the digital thread at an unprecedented scale. Under the hood, Davinci leverages an advanced system called the "Design Engine," which rapidly builds detailed models based on user input, executing complex multistep reasoning tasks with ensembles of AI models.
Key Features of Davinci:
- Multi-step sequential and parallel task execution for rapid model generation
- Question and answer capabilities
- Advanced custom documentation generated from model information
- Dynamic visualization and displays
Check out details and videos of Davinci modeling systems.
The use of system models has become a staple in today's modern engineering process. As the need for complex systems grows, so does the demand for digital models that can organize the vast amounts of data and interactions comprising them. Recent advancement in AI opens the door to a new kind of engineering workflow.
"The ability to converse and generate entire system models within minutes is a massive leap in capability over current tools," said Chris Helmerich, VP of AI at Celedon Solutions. "We're excited to get this transformative application into the hands of more users through our beta program."
Join the waitlist for access to the beta.
About Celedon Solutions:
Celedon Solutions Inc. is a new software startup specializing in model-based systems applications using the latest breakthroughs in AI.
Jared Fuchs
Celedon Solutions
+1 205-563-4135
jared@celedonsolutions.com
Davinci Promo