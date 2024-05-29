Submit Release
DOXIMITY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Doximity, Inc. - DOCS

NEW ORLEANS, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 17, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between February 9, 2022, and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Doximity and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-docs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 17, 2024.

About the Lawsuit

Doximity and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that the Company repeatedly touted its business prospects and the sustainability of its revenue growth and profitability, while downplaying the impact of competition and tightening macroeconomic conditions on its reliance on “upselling” products and services (such as additional advertising) to existing customers to sustain the Company’s performance and future growth.

The case is Kissler v. Doximity, Inc., et al., 24-cv-02281.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo

