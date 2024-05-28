Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,381 in the last 365 days.

New harvest level set for part of southern Vancouver Island

CANADA, May 28 - British Columbia’s chief forester has set a new allowable annual cut (AAC) level for Tree Farm Licence (TFL) 46, located on southern Vancouver Island.

The new AAC for TFL 46 is 360,000 cubic metres, a 5.5% reduction from the previous AAC set in 2012.

This decision recognizes the suspension of old-growth harvesting in the Fairy Creek Watershed and the Central Walbran Valley through orders, identifying them as temporary deferral areas within TFL 46. The current temporary deferral areas remain in place. This new AAC supports old-growth forests, accounts for wildlife habitat retention, visual quality and First Nations cultural heritage resources and practices, while allowing for sustainable harvest levels.

The determination includes two partitions, or sections within the AAC, with specific rules: one outlining that no more than 180,000 cubic metres can be harvested from forest stands more than 250 years old; and the other outlining that no more than 180,000 cubic metres can be harvested from stands 250 years old or less.      

Prior to creating the AAC determination, the chief forester sought public input and met separately with representatives from First Nations, tenure holders and local governments. The determination considers socio-economic factors and interests identified by First Nations, including the protection of cultural heritage resources for cultural survival and the impact of climate change on water, berry gathering and sustenance hunting.

TFL 46 occupies a total area of 59,432 hectares and is located mainly on the west coast of Vancouver Island. TFL 46 overlaps the territories of nine First Nations: Cowichan Tribes, Ditidaht First Nation, Halalt First Nation, Lyackson First Nation, Pacheedaht First Nation, Penelakut Tribe, Stz’uminus First Nation, Ts’uubaa-asatx First Nation and Snuneymuxw First Nation.

The chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent professional judgment based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations consultations and public input to the government’s social and economic objectives.

Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.

You just read:

New harvest level set for part of southern Vancouver Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more