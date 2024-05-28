MAL officers attended an Environmental and Social Safeguards awareness training in Honiara.

SIART/MAL (Honiara)- The Solomon Islands Agriculture and Rural Transformation (SIART) project’s Environmental and Social Safeguards team conducted an Environmental and Social Safeguards training for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) officers from the National Headquarters Departments and the Guadalcanal Provincial office.

That training was held on May 22, 2024.

The aim of the training was to raise awareness to the MAL officers about the Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) and instruments, which are the requirements for any World Bank funded project in the implementation stage.

According to Steve Sae, SIART Environmental Safeguards officer that the general training covered the Safeguards requirements and compliance, Construction Environment and Social Management plan, Stakeholder Engagement plan, Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM), and communication’s role in the Environmental and Social safeguards.

“All reported cases will be dealt with holistically as per the project’s Grievance Redress Mechanism requirement,” added Steven Bunabo, SIART Social Safeguards officer.

“Environmental and Social Safeguards instruments should be seriously considered by MAL in its future capacity building and developments,” said John Tatalo, SIART Institutional Capacity Building officer.

As recommended during the training, Environmental and Social safeguards instruments could be included as a cross cutting area in assisting all the modules in the proposed MAL training manual.

The Safeguards team will conduct similar general awareness trainings in Malaita and Makira Ulawa Province for their MAL field staffs.

For more information, contact the SIART Project Communication officer, NOligao@mal.gov.sb or Office telephone: 20003.

Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock officers who attended a one day Environmental and Social Safeguards awareness training at the SINU School of Natural Resources conference room, Honiara.

Steven Bunabo, SIART Social Safeguards officer presented the information about the SIART Project Stakeholder Engagement Plan and the Grievance Redress Mechanism.

MAL press