MPD Searching for Suspects in a Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects in a robbery in Northwest.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at approximately 6:42 p.m., the victim was with the suspects in the Unit block of L Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24080586