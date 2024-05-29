MPD Task Force Investigation Leads to Federal Indictment Targeting Drug Trafficking in the District

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of multiple suspects involved in a drug trafficking operation around the Petworth neighborhood.

In 2022, MPD / DEA task force officers, in partnership with the FBI Washington Field Office, began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in and around the Petworth neighborhood.

On March 13, 2024, after numerous search warrants were executed, 43-year-old Jermaine Auzurae Horne, of Southeast, 38-year-old Edward Allen Anderson, of Northeast, and 45-year-old Roselle Daniel Artis, of Northwest, were arrested and charged along with Gilberto Paz Madrid, a previously incarcerated individual, in a 4-count federal indictment charging Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine, Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute Fifth Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Buprenorphine, and Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the United States. CCN: 24038278

Anderson was additionally charged in a federal indictment with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Person Convicted of a Crime Punishable by A Term Exceeding One Year and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.

On May 15, 2024, as a result of the task force’s work, the US District Court issued a 15-count federal indictment charging Francisco Roche and 28-year-old Tesharia Diggs, of Northwest, with the below offenses:

• Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 100 Grams or More of Phencyclidine

• Unlawful Distribution of 100 Grams or More of Phencyclidine

• Unlawful Distribution of Phencyclidine

• Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine Base

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Person Convicted of a Crime Punishable by Imprisonment for a Term Exceeding One Year

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Prior Crime of Violence

• Aiding and Abetting

On Friday, May 24, 2024, pursuant to the above US District Court 15-count federal indictment, Diggs was arrested. Ammunition and quantities of narcotics were seized at the time of her arrest. CCN: 24077985

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.

