MPD Seeks Suspect in Northwest Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to locate a suspect in Northwest robberies.

In each of the below robberies, the suspect approached the victim, snatched property from the victim, and fled the scene.

  • Friday, May 24, 2024, at approximately 1:37 p.m.in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest
  • Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 11:55 a.m. in the 1300 block of Monroe Street, Northwest

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24078151 and 24078704

