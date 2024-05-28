Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect in a Northeast Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a Northeast ADW (Gun).

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at approximately 12:57 a.m., the victim reported being parked in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and pointed a handgun at her. As the victim drove away, the suspect discharged the handgun in the direction of the victim. There were no injuries or property damage.

A photo of the suspect can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24079922

###

