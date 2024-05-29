Kuamoo road emergency repairs completed May 24, 2024

Main, News Posted on May 28, 2024 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the reopening of the mauka/westbound lane on Kuamoʻo Road (Route 580) in the vicinity of the ʻOpaekaʻa Falls Scenic Lookout in Wailua on May 24, 2024.

The mauka/westbound lane of Kuamoʻo Road (Route 580) was closed Dec. 20, 2023, to stabilize the slope under the road near the ʻOpaekaʻa Falls Scenic Lookout. The project has stabilized the slope using anchor nails and shotcrete and improved soil drainage by replacing a waterline below the road. The repairs included repaving and restriping of the area.

Pictures of the project progress can be found here https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/kuamoo-road-repairs-near-opaekaa-falls-lookout/

