Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,372 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Fights to Protect Americans’ Retirement Security from Woke Green Mafia

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led a letter calling on shareholders at ExxonMobil to do their duty and protect millions of Americans’ retirement savings, rather than force Biden’s illegal climate change agenda.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is illegally forcing ESG regulations onto ExxonMobil that will jeopardize American retirement security in the name of Biden’s radical green scheme. When ExxonMobil exercised its right to take the Biden SEC to court for breaking the law, activist shareholders retaliated. Activists in the woke green mafia are now pressuring shareholders to vote out ExxonMobil’s leadership as punishment for fighting Biden’s illegal climate regulations in court.

“Companies have a duty to get the best returns for their shareholders, not to do Biden’s bidding,” said Attorney General Bird. “These ESG regulations threaten the future of Americans’ retirement savings by putting Biden’s radical green agenda over return on investment. ExxonMobil should be applauded for standing up for the law instead of caving to extremist pressure groups. I am calling on ExxonMobil’s shareholders to protect Iowans’ retirement security from these demands by the woke green mafia.”

The States are reminding ExxonMobil shareholders of their legal duties to maximize financial returns, not to push Biden’s climate change agenda. The regulations also threaten American energy independence by driving business overseas. 

Iowa led the letter and was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Utah. 

Read the full letter here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Fights to Protect Americans’ Retirement Security from Woke Green Mafia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more