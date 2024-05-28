Attorney General Bird Fights to Protect Americans’ Retirement Security from Woke Green Mafia

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led a letter calling on shareholders at ExxonMobil to do their duty and protect millions of Americans’ retirement savings, rather than force Biden’s illegal climate change agenda.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is illegally forcing ESG regulations onto ExxonMobil that will jeopardize American retirement security in the name of Biden’s radical green scheme. When ExxonMobil exercised its right to take the Biden SEC to court for breaking the law, activist shareholders retaliated. Activists in the woke green mafia are now pressuring shareholders to vote out ExxonMobil’s leadership as punishment for fighting Biden’s illegal climate regulations in court.

“Companies have a duty to get the best returns for their shareholders, not to do Biden’s bidding,” said Attorney General Bird. “These ESG regulations threaten the future of Americans’ retirement savings by putting Biden’s radical green agenda over return on investment. ExxonMobil should be applauded for standing up for the law instead of caving to extremist pressure groups. I am calling on ExxonMobil’s shareholders to protect Iowans’ retirement security from these demands by the woke green mafia.”

The States are reminding ExxonMobil shareholders of their legal duties to maximize financial returns, not to push Biden’s climate change agenda. The regulations also threaten American energy independence by driving business overseas.

Iowa led the letter and was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Utah.

