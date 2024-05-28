New Chief Residents To Serve 2024-2025 Academic Year

Inpatient Chief: Jacob Amburn, MD

Jacob Amburn grew up in a military family and moved around the country throughout his childhood. He graduated with a degree in Biochemistry, Cellular, and Molecular Biology from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and took his talents across the state of Tennessee to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis for medical school before making his way to Chapel Hill for residency. Here he has found a passion for oncology and teaching, and after his chief year, he plans to pursue a fellowship in hematology and oncology and continue on in a career in academic medicine with an emphasis on medical education. His wife is a chief resident in Emergency Medicine at Duke, and when not in the hospital they enjoy exploring all of the restaurants the Triangle has to offer, having recently enjoyed their 100th unique restaurant in the area.