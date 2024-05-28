Detectives Seize More Than 180 Pounds of Fentanyl in Phoenix

Detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Drug Enforcement and Investigations (DEI) Bureau seized approximately 181.9 pounds of fentanyl pills last week in the Phoenix area. One residence was searched in connection with the investigation, and two suspects were arrested and booked into jail on drug-related charges. The estimated street value of the fentanyl seized is roughly $1.5 million.
