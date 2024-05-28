Stables Teams Up with Yellow Card to Bring Stablecoins to Africa

SYDNEY, Australia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stables, the pioneering Australian stablecoin payment startup, is set to make waves in the African market through a strategic collaboration with Yellow Card. With a steadfast commitment to real-world utility, Stables aims to revolutionise the payment landscape, empowering individuals worldwide to transact anywhere and anytime.



The collaboration between Stables and Yellow Card opens the door to seamless, cost-effective, and secure transactions for millions of users across 15 African countries to start, with many more to come. This move comes amidst a growing demand for stablecoins, fueled by rising smartphone penetration, a surge in digital currency usage, and an increasing awareness of stablecoin applications.

Bernardo Bilotta, co-founder of Stables, is enthusiastic about the venture, recognising Africa as a vibrant market with immense scalability potential. "We see tremendous opportunity in Africa, driven by the growing demand for stablecoins. For us, this launch enables us to make a profound impact on the everyday lives of Africans and their financial health and options," says Bilotta.

Chris Maurice, CEO and co-founder of Yellow Card, said, "Stables' robust team and cutting-edge technology, together with Yellow Card’s innovative Payments API, will empower even more customers to access and utilise financial services more effectively. Africa is the Stablecoins continent, so there is no more natural place for the Stables team to expand."

Stables' platform facilitates the effortless conversion between stablecoins and local currencies, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralised finance (DeFi). With support for over 138 countries globally, Stables empowers users to transact with confidence, both online and offline, while maintaining stability and security.

Moreover, Stables' unwavering commitment to legal and risk compliance ensures a secure environment for punters. With all necessary licences secured and stringent due diligence practices in place.

Stables' entry into Africa not only signifies a strategic business move but also underscores its commitment to driving economic growth and creating job opportunities within the crypto sector. With its established presence in South East Asia and Australia, Stables is well-positioned to lead the charge in Africa's crypto revolution.

About Stables:

Stables is a pioneering stablecoin payment platform based in Australia, committed to revolutionising the global financial landscape through blockchain technology. With a focus on real-world utility and financial inclusivity, Stables empowers users worldwide to transact freely and securely.

About Yellow Card:

Yellow Card is the largest and first licensed Stablecoin on/off ramp on the African continent. Operating across 20 countries, they provide individuals and businesses of all sizes across Africa with secure, liquid, and cost-effective access to USDT, USDC, and PYUSD via their local currency directly and through their Payments API.

