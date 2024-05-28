Submit Release
Rehearing on Kern River rejected by appellate court. Next step could be the California Supreme Court

The 5th District Court of Appeal denied a petition Friday to rehear the court’s earlier decision to put a hold on a Kern County court’s order that had required the City of Bakersfield keep enough water in the Kern River for fish to survive.

