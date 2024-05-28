Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,202 in the last 365 days.

Asian Americans were left off judge benches last year, employment data shows

"Asian Americans have gotten a foothold into every sector of the legal profession," said Goodwin Liu, a justice on California's Supreme Court who authored a major study on representation of the community in the field. "But where they struggle is with reaching the leadership positions."

You just read:

Asian Americans were left off judge benches last year, employment data shows

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more