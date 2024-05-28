Sow Good to Participate in the 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

IRVING, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, is scheduled to participate in the 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, which is being held at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 29, 2024.



Sow Good management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on May 29th.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative or the Company’s investor relations team at SOWG@gateway-grp.com.

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

Sow Good Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

SOWG@gateway-grp.com

Sow Good Media Inquiries:

Sow Good, Inc.

1-214-623-6055

pr@sowginc.com