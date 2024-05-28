Nitrate Advisory Issued for the City of Lucas, Russell County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a Nitrate Advisory for the City of Lucas public water supply system located in Russell County. The advisory is being issued because of system upgrades that may take several weeks.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

DO NOT GIVE TAP WATER TO INFANTS . Infants up to six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant level (MCL) could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die.

Water, juice, and formula intended for infants up to six months should not be prepared with tap water. Use bottled water or other water low in nitrates for this purpose.

DO NOT BOIL TAP WATER. Nitrate levels cannot be reduced by boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water run. Excessive boiling can concentrate the nitrates as water evaporates because the nitrates remain in the liquid.

ADULTS AND CHILDREN older than six months can drink the tap water (nitrate is a concern for infants because they can’t process nitrates in the same way adults can). However, if you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.

Tap water can be used for bathing. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.

Tap water may be used to flush toilets.

The advisory took effect on May 28, 2024 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of nitrate contamination in excess of the MCL are resolved.

The City will provide free of charge an alternate source of drinking water for all infants less than six months of age, pregnant women, and other at-risk customers as identified by a health care provider. Alternate water will be available for customer pick-up at the Home Oil and Service Convenience Store, 5499 Hwy 18. Residents must present a coupon from the City of Lucas in order to receive the bottled water. Coupons are available at the Lucas Civic Center, 201 S. Main. Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced an Advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at (785) 525-6425 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the Nitrate Advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at [email protected] or call 785-564-6767.

