Chinook salmon on the Clearwater Riverfrom the Camas Prairie Railroad Bridge upstream to Cherrylane Bridge at the end of fishing hours on Friday, May 31. Anglers are expected to catch the sport fishing share of the harvest by that time.
Spring Chinook fishing continues on many other sections of the Clearwater, Snake and Salmon rivers. To see what sections are open check the Chinook Fishing webpage.
You just read:
Chinook fishing on the Clearwater River from the Camas Prairie Railroad Bridge upstream to Cherrylane Bridge closes on May 31
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.