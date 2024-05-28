Submit Release
Chinook fishing on the Clearwater River from the Camas Prairie Railroad Bridge upstream to Cherrylane Bridge closes on May 31

Chinook salmon on the Clearwater River from the Camas Prairie Railroad Bridge upstream to Cherrylane Bridge at the end of fishing hours on Friday, May 31. Anglers are expected to catch the sport fishing share of the harvest by that time. 

Spring Chinook fishing continues on many other sections of the Clearwater, Snake and Salmon rivers. To see what sections are open check the Chinook Fishing webpage. 

 

