CBP officers seize 500 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within a flatbed trailer

CBP officers discovered 172 packages concealed within the frame trailer. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 523 pounds.

CALEXICO, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico Commercial Facility discovered over 500 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within a flatbed trailer.

On Monday May 20, at approximately 5:20 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 25-year-old man driving a commercial tractor hauling an empty flatbed trailer applying for entry from Mexico at the Calexico East Commercial Facility. The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers along with the tractor and flatbed trailer.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the tractor and trailer, revealing anomalies. A canine unit also responded and alerted CBP officers to the trailer.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the tractor and trailer, revealing anomalies.

Upon conducting a thorough inspection, CBP officers discovered 172 packages concealed within the frame trailer. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 523 pounds.

The methamphetamine was concealed within a flatbed trailer.

"I commend our officers in making full use of all available resources to prevent these drugs from entering our communities," stated Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico. "We remain committed to maintaining a comprehensive strategy in preventing and disrupting drug smuggling at our southern borders."

CBP officers seized the narcotics, tractor, and flatbed trailer while the driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, tractor, and flatbed trailer while the driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023 in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.