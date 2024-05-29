Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,413 in the last 365 days.

Veterans for America First VFAF sends three members to “Veterans and Military Families for Trump” Coalition

VFAF Mark LaJoye

VFAF Sean George

Three from VFAF Veterans for Trump Appointed to Trump Campaign “Veterans and Military Families for Trump” Coalition announced VFAF President Robert Cornicelli

President Trump has solidified himself as the greatest US president of all time.”
— Capt. Robert Cornicelli VFAF President
ATLANTA , GEORGIA, USA , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press room of VFAF Veterans for Trump

On May 26th 2024 the Trump campaign released a coalition with over 175 endorsements from decorated Veterans, Gold Star families, and heroes .
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/60899216-99c6-4e78-9f1c-d6b508e295bc

VFAF members Sean George, Founder, Beard Vet Coffee; U.S. Marine Corps, NE - VFAF Nebraska State Chapter President , Mark LaJoye, Muscogee County Sheriff; Intelligence and Special Operations - U.S. Army, GA - VFAF Ambassador and Rob Maness, Colonel - U.S. Air Force, MS - VFAF Mississippi State Chapter President have all been appointed to the coalition.

VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump other news:

VFAF has updated its website and launched a new X (Twitter) feed giving the organization a fresh look : https://x.com/VFAFWarroom

VFAF Veterans for Trump is producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in Fall 2024 featuring General Flynn.

The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/

VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here

Border Invasion : An American Crisis - VFAF Official Trailer - March 2024 L-Strategies Studio release

You just read:

Veterans for America First VFAF sends three members to “Veterans and Military Families for Trump” Coalition

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry, Retail, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more