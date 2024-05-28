Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 28, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of May 28 include the following:

Wednesday, May 29 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette, and members of the General Assembly will participate in ceremonial bill signings for H. 4624, the Help Not Harm bill, and H. 3424, the Child Online Safety Act, First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, S.C.

Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the EFP Grand Opening event, EFP, 277 Browntown Road, Bishopville, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 20, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for May 20, 2024, included:

Monday, May 20

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism for a press conference to recognize National Travel and Tourism Week, Governor's Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Transportation for the I-26 Widening Calhoun Phase Kick-Off Event, Exit 129, I-26 Eastbound, Helicopter Pad, Swansea, S.C.

Tuesday, May 21

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Governor’s Officer of the Year Award Ceremony, Seawell's, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 22

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Topping Off Ceremony for the Jean and Hugh K. Leatherman Behavioral Care Pavilion, 121 E. Cedar Street, Florence, S.C.

Thursday, May 23

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Virginia Ann Mullikin, Governor’s Office, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

10:15 AM: Policy meeting.

12: 30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H.4042, Defining Antisemitism, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Media availability.

2:30 PM: Economic development call.

2:40 PM: Economic development call.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Friday, May 24

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Michael Russell, Lexington, S.C.