EU ‘considering all options’ after passing of Georgian law

The EU and its Member States are considering “all options” after the final adoption of the law on transparency of foreign influence in Georgia today, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement together with the European Commission this evening.

“The European Union deeply regrets that the Georgian Parliament decided to override the President’s veto on the law on transparency of foreign influence, and to disregard the Venice Commission’s detailed legal arguments leading to a clear recommendation to repeal this law,” the statement said, adding: “The EU and its Member States are considering all options to react to these developments.”

The statement pointed out that the EU had repeatedly warned that the law was against EU core principles and values. “Its enactment leads to a backsliding on at least three out of the nine steps (on disinformation; on polarisation; on fundamental rights and involvement of Civil Society Organisations) set out in the Commission’s recommendation for candidate status endorsed by EU leaders and will negatively impact Georgia’s EU path.”

The statement added that beyond the law on transparency of foreign influence, “there has been so far insufficient political attention mobilised to progress substantially on the nine steps”.

The EU urged the Georgian authorities to reverse this trend and to return firmly on the EU path. “There is still time to change the dynamics – but a strong commitment by the governing authorities is needed.”

“We continue to stand with the Georgian people and recognise the choice of overwhelming majority of them for a European future for their country,” the statement by Borrell and the Commission concluded.

