Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,210 in the last 365 days.

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT’S REITWEEK: 2024 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

FREEHOLD, NJ, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH), today announced that the Company will participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible on the Company’s website, www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days after the presentation. Presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s website homepage.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 136 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062


Primary Logo

You just read:

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT’S REITWEEK: 2024 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more