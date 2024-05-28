Third Cohort of the DC Police Leadership Academy Graduates

After working together with law enforcement leaders from across the world over the last three months, the following members graduated from Cohort 2024-01 of the DC Police Leadership Academy hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD): Captains Charles Barnes-Tutt, Jonathan Dorrough, Zdenek Fronek, Brian Hallahan, Darren Haskis, Riley Hong, Paul Hrebenak, Michael Jones Sr., LaShaun Lockerman, Jerome Merrill, McCall Tyler and Lieutenants Zeb Barcus, George Donigian, Bobbette Forrest, Ashan Mufti, Tameka Pringle, Richard Rice, Livio Rodriguez, Derek Tarr, and Lindsay Tyler.

Cohort 2024-01 was the third cohort of the DCPLA program. The three-week program, broken into two sessions, comprised 72 participants from across the US as well as international representatives. Participants engaged in shaping the future of policing by developing their personal leadership abilities through facilitated discourse and interactive activities.

The goal of the DC Police Leadership Academy is to develop a strong cadre of second line supervisors who are adaptable, creative, and motivate others. DCPLA develops leaders who demonstrate high standards of integrity, trust, openness, humility, and respect. The program facilitates a culture of positive police leaders that understand the profession of law enforcement beyond their assigned role- leaders that create and maintain a sense of purpose and innovation in their agencies.

“DCPA continues to provide an environment where our leaders are collaborating to exchange ideas and share effective strategies to empower our leaders for success,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “Their graduation marks the culmination of an outstanding group of members who’ve focused on the future of policing, both within our ranks and throughout the global law enforcement community, to take policing to the next level.”

The Metropolitan Police Department created DCPLA in 2022 with the intent to provide rising police leaders from around the world with the fundamental tools, ideas, and strategies necessary to lead within their agencies during a critical time for the advancement of law enforcement organizations. This program targets mid-level leaders (i.e., those that manage managers, but are not yet in appointed ranks). Through this program, participants develop a critical growth mindset, and learn essential management approaches to hone their personal and organizational leadership skills.

