MPD Harbor Patrol Officers and DC Fire and EMS Fireboat Crew Awarded for Saving MPD Officer

Three members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Harbor Patrol and five members of a DC Fire and EMS Fireboat crew received a lifesaving medal for their heroic actions when coming to the aid of an injured officer.

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, an MPD Harbor Patrol Officer was conducting a safety check of an MPD vessel he was operating in the Washington Channel, when rough waters caused the officer to fall overboard. The officer suffered a severe leg injury when falling off the vessel, but was able to call Dock Watch for help. Officer Scott who was working the Dock Watch, received the destress call and immediately notified Officer Lombardini and Sergeant Snapko of the injured officer’s location.

Lombari and Snapko immediately responded to their injured colleagues location and pulled the injured officer from the water and discovered the officer’s severe injuries. A DC Fire and EMS Fireboat quickly responded to the scene and immediately provided aid that stabilized the injured officer and prepped him for ambulance transport to a local hospital.

“The swift work and seamless coordination of our MPD Harbor Patrol Officers and the DC Fireboat crew saved the life of a fellow officer, and they deserve to be commended for their heroic actions,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “We are grateful that the injured Harbor Patrol Officer is continuing to make a full recovery and this incident serves as a reminder of the dangers our officers face every day while protecting our city.”

MPD is dedicated to giving our officers the training and tools they need to defend, protect, and save the lives of the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia. For information on how to join the Metropolitan Police Department, please visit: https://joinmpd.dc.gov/

###