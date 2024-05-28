Submit Release
May 28 - Secretary Griswold Celebrates Signing of Bill Regulating Political Deepfakes

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, May 28, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s priority legislation to combat deepfakes and artificial intelligence (AI) in Colorado elections was signed into law Friday, May 24.

“AI is a threat to American elections and may supercharge election disinformation through the use of deepfakes. This new law will help ensure Coloradans know when communications featuring candidates or officeholders are deepfaked and will increase transparency,” said Secretary Griswold. “Thank you to our sponsors, Representatives Joseph and Titone and Senators Hansen and Buckner, for your commitment to protecting Colorado’s elections, and to Governor Polis for signing this important legislation.”

HB24-1147, Candidate Election Deepfake Disclosures, requires clear disclaimers on communications that have been generated or substantially altered by AI which falsely depict what a candidate or elected official has said or done. Communications that fail to include proper disclaimers are subject to civil penalties, and the bill establishes a private right of action for candidates or office holders who are the subject of deepfakes. 

To read the complete language of the law, visit the Colorado legislature’s website, HB24-1147

