Attention Photographers: Showcase your pictures and Iowa state parks in national contest

DES MOINES -- If you enjoy photographing Iowa state parks, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources invites you to enter your photos in the America’s State Parks 2024 Photo Contest, hosted by the National Association of State Park Directors. Photos will feature state parks from Iowa and other states, and could be included in calendars and other publications.

Participating photographers can showcase Iowa’s beauty while winning prizes and earning national recognition for photo entries. Photos categories include: scenic and seasons, camping, best campsite, camping traditions, wildlife and park bloopers. Participants must be aged 18 or older; the easy-to-enter contest ends on July 15, 2024. Visit https:// stateparksphotocontest.org/ to learn more and submit your photos.