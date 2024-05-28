Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,195 in the last 365 days.

Department of Treasury, IRS and Department of Energy announce opening of application portal for 2024 program year of the Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Program

IR-2024-149, May 28, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service and Department of Energy (DOE) announced today that the application portal for the 2024 Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Program is now open.

Applications are being accepted beginning today at 9:00am ET, with a 30-day initial application window which concludes at 11:59 pm ET on June 27. During this 30-day initial application window all applications will be considered as submitted at the same date and time. Applications submitted after the 30-day application window will then be evaluated on a rolling basis.

Created by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Program provides a 10 or 20 percentage point increase to the energy investment credit for solar and wind facilities under five megawatts (AC) that apply for and receive an allocation of environmental justice solar and wind capacity limitation.

Taxpayers that receive an allocation and properly place the facility in service may then claim the increased energy investment credit in the year that the facility is placed in service.

More information can be found on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 page on IRS.gov

You just read:

Department of Treasury, IRS and Department of Energy announce opening of application portal for 2024 program year of the Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Program

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more