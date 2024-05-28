Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline, Latest Drug Approvals by DelveInsight

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report:

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market size is expected to reach approximately USD 1,260 million by 2032 in the 7MM + China and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2023, Horizon Therapeutics initiated enrollment of the first patient in a Phase II clinical trial aimed at individuals diagnosed with moderate-to-severe primary discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE).

In 2023, there were approximately 823,000 diagnosed cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) across the 7MM, with expectations for this number to rise throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2023, the United States represented approximately 60% of all diagnosed prevalent cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) among the 7MM.

In the EU4 countries and the UK, the United Kingdom recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) with roughly 80,000 cases, whereas Spain reported the lowest diagnosed prevalence, with around 40,000 cases in 2023.

Zen et al. (2022) conducted a retrospective population-based study in the Veneto Region of northeastern Italy. They found that the standardized point prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) rose from 63.5 to 70.6 per 100,000 residents between 2012 and 2020.

Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Companies: Biogen, Horizon Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, LEO Pharma, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapies: BIIB059, HZN-7734, Eclitasertib, Delgocitinib, Filgotinib, DS-7011a, Etanercept, SAR443122, CC-11050, Lanraplenib, KRP203, R932333, CC-10004, Medi-546, and others

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology based on gender analyzed that among the gender-specific prevalent cases, females are affected more with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus than male

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market dynamics.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Overview

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) is a subtype of lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease. It primarily affects the skin, causing various skin lesions and rashes. CLE can present in different forms, including discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE), subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus (SCLE), and acute cutaneous lupus erythematosus (ACLE).

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Prevalent Cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapies and Key Companies

BIIB059: Biogen

HZN-7734: Horizon Therapeutics

Eclitasertib: Denali Therapeutics

Delgocitinib: LEO Pharma

Filgotinib: Galapagos NV /Gilead Sciences

DS-7011a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Etanercept: Pfizer

SAR443122: Sanofi

BIIB059 (litifilimab): Biogen

CC-11050: Amgen

Lanraplenib: Gilead Sciences

KRP203: Novartis

R932333: Rigel Pharmaceuticals

CC-10004: Celgene Corporation

Medi-546: AstraZeneca

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Drivers

Rising prevalence and awareness of the disease

Refined clinical trial design

Contemporary advances in R&D

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Barriers

Limited translation of Therapies into real world

Lack of subtype-specific therapies

Scope of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Companies: Biogen, Horizon Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, LEO Pharma, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapies: BIIB059, HZN-7734, Eclitasertib, Delgocitinib, Filgotinib, DS-7011a, Etanercept, SAR443122, CC-11050, Lanraplenib, KRP203, R932333, CC-10004, Medi-546, and others

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutic Assessment: Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus current marketed and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus emerging therapies

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Dynamics: Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market drivers and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Access and Reimbursement

