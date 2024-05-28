Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline, Latest Drug Approvals by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.
NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
To Know in detail about the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecast
Some of the key facts of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report:
The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market size is expected to reach approximately USD 1,260 million by 2032 in the 7MM + China and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
In January 2023, Horizon Therapeutics initiated enrollment of the first patient in a Phase II clinical trial aimed at individuals diagnosed with moderate-to-severe primary discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE).
In 2023, there were approximately 823,000 diagnosed cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) across the 7MM, with expectations for this number to rise throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.
In 2023, the United States represented approximately 60% of all diagnosed prevalent cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) among the 7MM.
In the EU4 countries and the UK, the United Kingdom recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) with roughly 80,000 cases, whereas Spain reported the lowest diagnosed prevalence, with around 40,000 cases in 2023.
Zen et al. (2022) conducted a retrospective population-based study in the Veneto Region of northeastern Italy. They found that the standardized point prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) rose from 63.5 to 70.6 per 100,000 residents between 2012 and 2020.
Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Companies: Biogen, Horizon Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, LEO Pharma, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, and others
Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapies: BIIB059, HZN-7734, Eclitasertib, Delgocitinib, Filgotinib, DS-7011a, Etanercept, SAR443122, CC-11050, Lanraplenib, KRP203, R932333, CC-10004, Medi-546, and others
The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology based on gender analyzed that among the gender-specific prevalent cases, females are affected more with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus than male
The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market dynamics.
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Overview
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) is a subtype of lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease. It primarily affects the skin, causing various skin lesions and rashes. CLE can present in different forms, including discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE), subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus (SCLE), and acute cutaneous lupus erythematosus (ACLE).
Get a Free sample for the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report:
https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/cutaneous-lupus-erythematosus-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Prevalent Cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology trends @ Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Forecast
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapies and Key Companies
BIIB059: Biogen
HZN-7734: Horizon Therapeutics
Eclitasertib: Denali Therapeutics
Delgocitinib: LEO Pharma
Filgotinib: Galapagos NV /Gilead Sciences
DS-7011a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.
Etanercept: Pfizer
SAR443122: Sanofi
BIIB059 (litifilimab): Biogen
CC-11050: Amgen
Lanraplenib: Gilead Sciences
KRP203: Novartis
R932333: Rigel Pharmaceuticals
CC-10004: Celgene Corporation
Medi-546: AstraZeneca
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Drivers
Rising prevalence and awareness of the disease
Refined clinical trial design
Contemporary advances in R&D
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Barriers
Limited translation of Therapies into real world
Lack of subtype-specific therapies
Scope of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Companies: Biogen, Horizon Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, LEO Pharma, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, and others
Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapies: BIIB059, HZN-7734, Eclitasertib, Delgocitinib, Filgotinib, DS-7011a, Etanercept, SAR443122, CC-11050, Lanraplenib, KRP203, R932333, CC-10004, Medi-546, and others
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutic Assessment: Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus current marketed and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus emerging therapies
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Dynamics: Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market drivers and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Access and Reimbursement
To know more about Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Contents
1. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
3. SWOT analysis of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
4. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Overview at a Glance
6. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Disease Background and Overview
7. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
9. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs
11. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Emerging Therapies
12. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Analysis (2020–2034)
14. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Drivers
16. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Barriers
17. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Appendix
18. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Gaurav Bora
DelveInsight Business Research
+1 469-945-7679
email us here