UNITAR to Collaborate with City University of Seattle on Joint Degree or Certificate Programmes

At City University of Seattle, we are committed to empowering future leaders through innovative education and collaborative initiatives. This partnership will enhance our ability to drive sustainable and inclusive economic development worldwide.” – Mihoko Kumamoto, Director, UNITAR Division for Prosperity

City University of Seattle is an accredited, private non-profit university in Washington, USA, with campuses in Canada and partners in Canada, the Czech Republic, India, Mexico, Slovakia and Vietnam. CityU aims to provide career-relevant education to professionals who want to advance their careers and compete in the global marketplace, and UNITAR will support the university’s mission.

City University of Seattle’s mission is to provide education wherever there is a desire to learn, and we are honoured to collaborate with UNITAR to deliver that mission to more places in the world with UNITAR,” said President Randy C. Frisch. “Through education, commerce and friendship, the world becomes a better, more peaceful place to live and learn.”

UNITAR is pleased to collaborate with the City University of Seattle towards our common goals of advancing global education and capacity-building and fostering sustainable and inclusive development through innovative initiatives