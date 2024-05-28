Participation in the military parade on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Border Troops and familiarization with the activities of the border guards of the Motherland

TAJIKISTAN, May 28 - On May 28 in Dushanbe, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustami Emomali, participated in the military parade on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Before the start of the military parade, the Honorable President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, congratulated the servicemen of the Border Troops on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of this important branch of the Armed Forces.

After the speech of the President of the country, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Army General, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, a military parade of military personnel was held in honor of the worthy celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops.

After the military parade, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustami Emomali, in Dushanbe, opened the new building of headquarters of the Special Purpose Detachment on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, and visited the workshop for production of technical means.

The newly built facility was constructed on the basis of this military unit. The headquarters building consists of offices of the leadership of the military unit, classrooms, a recreation room for officers and soldiers, an office, a dormitory and other auxiliary facilities.

The basement of the Special Purpose Detachment consists of a communication center, a planning station, classrooms for training, shooting, snipership, control station and other auxiliary facilities, and all rooms are equipped with work equipment.

In particular, the communication center is considered an important element in the direction of constant control of the state border, and it provides constant communication to 4 directions - provinces of Sughd and Khatlon, Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province and districts of central subordination.

Classrooms for the training in communications, shooting and snipership allow officers and soldiers to conduct theoretical and practical lessons at the necessary level and using modern field equipment. Classrooms are equipped with new generation technology, providing technical protection of information and reliable encrypted communication.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, at the control point of the Special Purpose Detachment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, opened a number of new facilities online and got acquainted with the course of tactical and training exercises.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops, the Training-Field Center "Lohur" of the Border Troops, a complex of residences and a kindergarten for the personnel of "Hamadoni" Border Detachment, a sports hall in the State Educational Institution Military Gymnasium of the Successors of "Cyrus the Great" and border checkpoints in Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province were put in commission with the participation of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, Army General, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

The heads of new institutions and border posts reported to the President of the country about the preparedness of the personnel.

Also at the control point, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon supervised the course of tactical and training exercises, which were performed by the soldiers and officers of the Border Troops from the Training Center "Lohur".

Every day at the border posts, honorable officers and soldiers, using the modern conditions provided by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the past two years, are engaged in improving their military skills, and in response to the constant cares of the Head of State, they interpret the service of the Motherland and the protection of the borders of independent Tajikistan as a national honor and dignity.

Further, from the control point, the state border of the Republic of Tajikistan is monitored by video, and if necessary, the opportunity to conduct direct conversations with the commanders of military units and regional administrations has been provided in accordance with the requirements.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the construction project of service residential buildings for employees of the Border Troops and laid the foundation stone for the start of construction works within the territory of the Special Purpose Detachment.

In total, residential apartments are gradually being built for 840 servicemen of Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The project of the complex of high-rise residential buildings was developed based on the norms and rules of modern urban planning, and good conditions for living and recreation will be provided here.

The construction of residential houses is carried out in continuation of the permanent care of the Leader of the Nation. During the last two years, residential buildings with all the necessary facilities have been built for officers at each border post.

The Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustami Emomali, in the Special Purpose Detachment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, visited the "Devashtich" House.

"Devashtich" House is one of the celebratory facilities for the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops, which was built with high quality in less than a year.

The new building includes the Museum of the Leader of the Nation, a magnificent assembly hall and other auxiliary facilities.

There is also written and illustrated information about the stages of formation and improvement of the Border Troops, as well as a lot of literary and technical literature, which the soldiers and officers of this detachment can read.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the conditions of the museum, left an entry in the book of distinguished guests.

The large and spacious hall of "Devashtich" House is intended for holding various military-patriotic events and other gatherings and has 415 seats.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops, a park of armored military vehicles, an educational-interactive shooting hall, a complex shooting training point, a sports hall and a canteen were built in the Special Purpose Detachment, which is equipped with all the necessary facilities. The park of armored and military vehicles is one of the newly built facilities, in which skilled specialists are involved to prepare special military equipment in a good state of readiness.

The conditions of the canteen of the Special Purpose Detachment were created in accordance with the requirements of the time, and there are suitable conditions in place for preparing delicious meals.