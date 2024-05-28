FASTLY, INC. (NYSE: FSLY) INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fastly, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Do you, or did you, own shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY)?



Did you purchase your shares between February 5, 2024 and May 1, 2024, inclusive?



Did you lose money in your investment in Fastly, Inc.?



Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) between February 5, 2024 and May 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Fastly securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Fastly, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Fastly operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing customer’s applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (“IaaS”) that purportedly enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences. Fastly’s platform includes a Content Delivery Network (“CDN”), or a geographically distributed network of proxy servers and their data centers. Content owners such as media companies and e-commerce vendors pay CDN operators to deliver their content to their end users. Certain companies have adopted a “Multi-CDN” framework which combines multiple CDNs from various providers into one large global network.

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 CDN consolidation trend; (ii) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (iii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2024; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were overstated.

On May 1, 2024, Fastly announced its first quarter (“Q1”) 2024 financial results. Despite earlier positive statements about Fastly’s performance and near-term business prospects, the Company reported revenue of only $133.52 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.35 million. The Company also lowered its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $555 million to $565 million, significantly below its previously issued FY 2024 revenue guidance of $580 million to $590 million, and likewise below consensus estimates of $584.62 million for the same period.

On this news, Fastly’s stock price fell $4.14 per share, or over 32%, to close at $8.79 per share on May 2, 2024.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 23, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired Fastly securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Fastly, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2024 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com