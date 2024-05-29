First in Idaho to Offer Optilume BPH Catheter System for Safe, Effective, and Durable BPH Relief

Dr. Austen Slade A Boise Urologist Positioning and inflation of the Optilume BPH DCB from sagittal (top) and transverse (bottom) planes IU-MED-FCL-Optilume BPH Treatment

Dr. Austen Slade, in Boise, Idaho, is proud to announce that he is the first urologist in the state to introduce the Optilume® BPH Catheter System.

The Optilume technology has been a game changer. Patients are fortunate to have this new option without the side effects historically associated with prostate treatments.” — Dr. Austen Slade

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Austen Slade, who leads a private practice and is affiliated with Capital Surgical Associates in Boise, Idaho is proud to announce that he is the first urologist in the state to introduce the Optilume® BPH Catheter System , a groundbreaking treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) . This treatment is usually performed on an outpatient basis and offers a new, safe, and minimally invasive option that yields immediate improvements in urinary symptoms and overall quality of life for patients.As men age, it’s common for the prostate to enlarge, a condition referred to as BPH. This affects approximately 70% of men aged 60-69 and 80% of those over 70. The prostate, which encases the urethra—the duct through which urine and semen are expelled—can, when enlarged, impinge on the urethra. This pressure can disrupt the normal flow of urine.“The Optilume technology has been a game changer in urology, patients are fortunate to have this new option for relief of bothersome urinary symptoms without the side effects historically associated with prostate treatments. ” -Dr. SladeThe FDA-approved Optilume BPH Catheter System marks a significant advancement in the treatment approach by offering immediate and long-lasting relief from BPH-induced lower urinary tract symptoms. These symptoms include frequent urination both during the day and at night, weak or intermittent urine flow, urgent and incomplete voiding of the bladder.The procedure involves a drug-coated balloon that is guided through the urethra to the prostate via a telescopic camera. Once positioned, the balloon is expanded to create an opening and releases the proven medication, paclitaxel, into the prostate tissue. This medication prevents the prostate lobes from sealing back together as the area heals, thus maintaining urinary flow and easing BPH symptoms.“3 weeks ago I had the Optilume BPH procedure. I’m happy to report that everything Dr. Slade stated about the process has been spot on. All of my issues have disappeared. My urine flow is like I’m a 16 year old kid again. No more Bladder issues. No more Kidney and Bladder pain. I’m so happy that everything worked out better than I expected. Dr Slade is awesome, he follows up, he really cares about me and my recovery. Treasure Valley Hospital really cares about their patients too. Thank you Dr. Slade, you are the best.” -Scott: A Patient of Dr. SladeThe Optilume BPH Catheter System includes benefits such as:-Clinical studies show Optilume BPH is safe and effective-Immediate and durable symptom relief-Minimal catheter time post-procedure-No impact on sexual functionQuick recovery-Highest clinically reported flow rates of any minimal invasive therapy-In-office/outpatient procedure-No cutting, heating, burning, lasering, steaming, or implantationPatients interested in a consultation with Dr. Slade should call (208) 321-4790 or visit https://draustenslade.com/contact-dr-slade to schedule an appointment.###About Dr. Slade UrologyDr. Slade, a Boise Urologist , brings state-of-the-art endourology treatment to Idaho. The only fellowship-trained Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and male urinary specialist in the area, Dr. Slade provides minimally invasive treatment plans tailored to each individual patient. Trained under renowned urological experts James Lingeman, Marcelino Rivera, and Tim Large, Dr. Slade is dedicated to providing the best care possible. Learn more about Dr. Slade Urology: https://draustenslade.com/ About Optilume BPHThe OptilumeBPH Catheter System introduces a groundbreaking, FDA-approved, drug-coated balloon technology for minimally invasive treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). This technology signifies a significant shift from traditional methods employed in urology. Optilume is a product of Laborie, an international leader in medical technologies for Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Neonatal Health. Visit www.laborie.com or www.optilume.com/bph for more information.

