DLNR News Release-Three Men Cited for Fishing Violations at Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve, May 27, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR 

 

DAWN CHANG 
CHAIRPERSON 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

May 27, 2024

 

THREE MEN CITED FOR GEAR AND NET VIOLATIONS IN ʻĀHIHI-KĪNAʻU NATURAL AREA RESERVE

 

(WAILUKU, MAUI) – Three Wailuku men were issued multiple citations within the ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu Natural Area Reserve (NAR) on May 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

 

A pair of officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) cited the men for violations of Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR), related to alleged fishing activities in the NAR.

 

HAR 13-209-4(14) Prohibited activities (Fishing gear prohibition within ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu).

HAR 13-209-4(1) Prohibited Activities (Remove, injuring, killing of marine life within the NAR).

HAR 13-95-12 ‘Opelu Kala (Under the legal-size limit of 16 inches)

 

HAR 13 209 4(1) Prohibited Activities (Remove, injuring, killing of marine life within the NAR).

HAR 13-209-4(14) Prohibited activities (Fishing gear prohibition within ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu).

HAR 13-95-12 ‘Opelu Kala (Under the legal-size limit of 16 inches).

HAR 13-95-23(a) (Moi less than legal size limit of 11 inches).

HAR 13-95,1-21(a) (Maui take/possess any Uhu ‘ele‘ele or Uhu uliuli).

HAR 13-95.1-21(d) (possess more than (2) Uhu at any one time).

 

Officers recovered a total of 78 different fish. The men are scheduled to appear in Maui District Court on June 27 at 9:00 a.m.

 

DLNR/DOFAW oversee 23 NAR units on five islands. The system was established to preserve in perpetuity, specific land and water areas which support communities, as relatively unmodified as possible, of the natural flora and fauna, as well as geological sites, of Hawai‘i.

 

Anyone who sees suspected illegal activity at ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu or in any other NAR is encouraged to share photos and narratives of events witnessed via the free DLNRTip app or by calling the DOCARE Hotline at 808-643-DLNR (3-5-6-7).

 

# # #

 

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR) 

 

HD video ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu underwater (Sept. 29, 2018):

https://vimeo.com/292494568

 

Photographs – ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu Natural Area Reserve (May 21, 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/la2vx7harle13pnbf1uuj/AMye60aQNEdn7hT-D4g20RQ?rlkey=y1c6xfwlb85yfi1w7r6w60t2d&st=m4yjns52&dl=0

 

 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison 

Communications Director 

808-587-0396 

[email protected] 

