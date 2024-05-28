Submit Release
Lost and Injured Hikers on the Rocky Branch Trail

CONTACT:
Lt. Bradley R. Morse
Conservation Officer Kenneth St. Pierre
603-744-5470
May 26, 2024

Jackson, NH – On May 25, 2024 at approximately 7:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of two hikers who had become lost off trail in Jackson. One of the hikers, Tara O’Shea, 51, of Middleton, MA, reported having an injury to her leg. While talking to a 911 operator, O’Shea’s phone battery died preventing further communication. At 9:38 p.m., Conservation Officers arrived at the Rocky Branch Trailhead and began hiking towards the coordinates received from 911. At 11:08 p.m., Officers reached the pair of hikers and determined that they could walk out with assistance. The hikers and Conservation Officers reached the trailhead parking area at approximately 12:40 a.m. on May 26. O’Shea was transported to Memorial Hospital in Conway for medical evaluation and treatment.

O’Shea and her hiking companion both had Hike Safe cards, which help fund search and rescue efforts by Fish and Game in New Hampshire. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

