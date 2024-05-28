United States Mint Begins Shipping 2024 American Women Quarters™ Honoring Dr. Mary Edwards Walker on June 3

Washington, DC, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin shipping the third coin in the 2024 American Women Quarters™ (AWQ) Program on June 3. The Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver manufacture these circulating quarters honoring Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker was the first woman United States Army surgeon, and the only woman to be awarded the Medal of Honor. She was also a women’s suffrage and dress-reform advocate. Dr. Walker was opposed to society’s expectations of traditional women’s dress codes and often wore “men’s” clothing because she found this attire more practical, comfortable, and sanitary.

“The third coin of the 2024 American Women Quarters Program celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “Dr. Mary Edwards Walker was relentless in her efforts to serve as a surgeon in the Civil War at a time when women were not permitted to serve in the military. She demonstrated tremendous courage for frequently crossing battle lines to care for wounded soldiers and as a prisoner of war for four months.”

United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill designed and sculpted the image.

“I was tremendously inspired by this brave woman’s story and realized that she was at least one hundred years ahead of her time,” said Hemphill. “My hope is that her quarter will make her life story widely known.”

The reverse (tails) depicts Dr. Mary Edwards Walker holding her pocket surgical kit, with the Medal of Honor on her uniform, and surgeon’s pin at her collar. After receiving the award, she continued to wear the Medal of Honor for the rest of her life. The left side of the design showcases the details of the Medal of Honor.

The obverse (heads) depicts a portrait of George Washington originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser to mark George Washington’s 200th birthday. Though her work was a recommended design for the 1932 quarter, then-Treasury Secretary Mellon ultimately selected the familiar John Flanagan design.

Regarding Fraser, Director Gibson said, “I am proud that the new obverse design of George Washington is by one of the most prolific women sculptors of the early 20th century. Laura Gardin Fraser’s work is lauded in both numismatic and artistic circles. Ninety years after she intended for it to do so, her obverse design has fittingly taken its place on the quarter.”

Obverse inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.” The design is common to all quarters issued in the series.

Each 2024 AWQ honoree is a powerful, inspiring example of the breadth, depth, and range of accomplishments, and the experiences demonstrated by these extraordinary women speak to the contributions women have always made in the history of our country. Coins featuring additional honorees will continue to ship through 2025.

View images of the Dr. Mary Edwards Walker quarter here.

Authorized by Public Law 116-330, the American Women Quarters Program features coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of American women. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

Please consult with your local financial institutions regarding the availability of AWQ Program quarters honoring Dr. Mary Edwards Walker in the latter part of June or early July.

Numismatic Products

This groundbreaking coin program is an excellent way to remind future generations what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all. Subscribe to the program today to ensure fulfillment of your favorite product through 2025.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/american-women-quarters for information about the American Women Quarters Program.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and our monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment

Public Affairs United States Mint (202) 354-7222 inquiries@usmint.treas.gov