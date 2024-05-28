COMMISSIONER MILLER SECURES CRITICAL FOOD ASSISTANCE TO HOUSTON RESIDENTS FOLLOWING SEVERE WEATHER

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced his request for the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to operate the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) program was approved. This emergency measure will enable the Houston Food Bank to provide critical food assistance to residents in seven counties impacted by severe weather, flooding, extended power outages, and road closures. More than a million homes and businesses in the Houston area were without power and over 40 school districts had closures due to the severe storms and flooding.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Houston during this challenging time,” said Commissioner Miller. “The approval of this emergency food distribution program will provide immediate relief and support to families affected by the devastating storms and flooding. I am grateful to the USDA and Houston Food Bank for their hard work in assisting our fellow Texans in their time of need.”

The DHD program allows the Houston Food Bank to distribute pre-packaged boxes of nutritious shelf-stable food directly to households in the affected areas, ensuring those in need receive timely and essential support. The Houston Food Bank will work closely with local agencies and organizations to distribute the food boxes to affected residents efficiently.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to support the recovery efforts and help Houston residents get back on their feet,” Miller emphasized. “The Texas Department of Agriculture will continue to work with local partners to provide resources and aid to those in need.”

For more information on the Disaster Household Distribution program or to find out how you can support the relief efforts, please contact the Houston Food Bank or visit the Texas Department of Agriculture’s website.

###

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maddison Jaureguito

Director of Communications

Texas Department of Agriculture

(512) 475-1669 (Office)

Maddison.Jaureguito@TexasAgriculture.gov

More TDA press releases are available at TexasAgriculture.gov/Newsroom.