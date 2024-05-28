Injured Hiker Airlifted from Edmands Col Cutoff Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

May 26, 2024

Thompson & Meserves Purchase, NH – On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a SPOTs Device emergency SOS signal from the Edmands Col Cutoff Trail in Thompson & Meserves Purchase. The company monitoring the device had no additional information to determine the type or cause of the emergency. Shortly thereafter, a 911 call was received in the same location. However, the call was brief and was dropped after only a report of a serious injury was relayed.

The location of the SOS signal and dropped 911 call was over 4.5 miles from the nearest road and on the exposed ridgeline between Mt. Jefferson and Mt. Adams. Having no ability to confirm the status of the event nor the likelihood that it was a possible life-threatening situation, a call was placed to the NH Army National Guard with a request for helicopter support. The National Guard was able to scramble a crew in the midst of a holiday weekend and provided a Blackhawk helicopter.

While awaiting the helicopter, two Randolph Mountain Club caretakers from the Gray Knob hut were contacted and volunteered to hike up to the ridge in an attempt to locate the source of the emergency. Coincidentally, one was a volunteer with Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) and another was a volunteer with Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PVSAR). Also Conservation Officers had started hiking up with a litter and other gear utilizing Lowe’s Path.

The National Guard Blackhawk helicopter left from Concord just after 3:00 p.m. Shortly thereafter, the two caretakers came upon a hiker with a severely broken leg on the exposed ridgeline. The hiker, identified as Andrew Davis, 27, of West Hartford, CT, had crawled over 3/10ths of a mile from where he initially suffered the injury to the junction of Edmands Col/Gulfside Trail/Randolph Path.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., the Blackhawk arrived at this location and was able to land the helicopter. A medic and crew chief were able to put Davis in a litter and load him onto the

helicopter. The Blackhawk transported Davis to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. The National Guard helicopter saved dozens of potential rescuers from having to hike several miles and carry the injured hiker through difficult and dangerous terrain. This evolution would have likely lasted well into the early morning hours. Requesting assistance from the National Guard is not taken for granted and is only utilized in the most urgent or potentially life-threatening situations.

Davis is an experienced and avid hiker who has completed a complete Appalachian Trail thru-hike and has conducted multiple hikes in the White Mountains over the years. He does possess a Hike Safe card and had all the proper gear for a prolonged stay in the mountains including a tent and sleeping bag. The injury was a result of an accident, not negligence.