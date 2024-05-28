GTreasury Customer Subway Named Treasury & Risk 2024 Alexander Hamilton Award Finalist for Treasury Transformation

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in cloud-based software for the Office of the CFO, today announced that Subway has been named as a Treasury Transformation category finalist in Treasury & Risk’s 2024 Alexander Hamilton Awards. Subway uses GTreasury’s treasury and risk management platform to achieve its treasury and financial goals.



Treasury & Risk’s 28th annual Alexander Hamilton Awards recognize companies taking big leaps forward in treasury, finance, and/or risk management through process innovation and technology implementation. The Treasury Transformation Award category celebrates projects that have achieved noteworthy success through a major revamp of corporate treasury processes, including centralization or decentralization of the treasury function, outsourcing initiatives, restructuring of treasury to support new lines of business, and staff recruitment or development programs.

“We’re proud to congratulate Subway as a finalist for the 2024 Alexander Hamilton Award for Treasury Transformation,” said Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “Over the past year, the treasury and finance leaders at Subway have demonstrated how a strategic implementation of treasury technology can quickly translate into significant and lasting results.”

GTreasury is the pioneer and global leader in cloud-based software for the Office of the CFO. For over 30 years, GTreasury has delivered industry leading solutions spanning cash, payments, debt, derivatives, investments, and exposures all in one seamless platform. Trusted by over 800 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

