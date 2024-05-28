Communities from both banks of Nistru to benefit from EU and UNDP support for local development initiatives

Twelve communities on both banks of the Nistru river have been selected to benefit from support for local development. The support is provided by the European Union through the ‘Support to the Confidence Building Measures’ programme, implemented by UNDP.

These communities are: Holercani, Coșnița, Cârnățeni, Sănătăuca, Puhăcheni and Hârbovăț (on the right bank), as well as Rașcov, Gîsca, Teiul, Pervomaisc, Butor and Ternovca (on the left bank). Communities will be guided to involve the population in planning and monitoring local development.

“UNDP has successfully developed and tested an innovative model of engaging diaspora in local development and has helped to create more than 100 initiative groups and hometown associations. We aim to scale up this experience to improve local infrastructure and services and strengthen local governance,” said Olesea Cazacu, Programme Analyst at UNDP Moldova.

For one year, the 12 communities will be assisted in identifying, formulating, planning, and implementing local initiatives.

Support to the Confidence Building Measures programme