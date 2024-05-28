Submit Release
Ukraine: Young European Ambassadors meet students at ‘Oriyana’ Euroclub in Lviv

On 24 May, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Ukraine, in partnership with the local Euroclub ‘Oriyana’ in Lviv, organised an event for students.

The event – ‘Cultural evening with YEAs. Celebrating Europe Day: A cultural journey’ – brought together 40 students from the 10-11th grades of the  ‘Oriyana’ lyceum.

Ukrainian YEA Viktoriia Pustova, who led the event, divided it into two parts: a lecture on the establishment of Europe Day and the Schuman Declaration, and a practical part dedicated to the Greek folk dance Sirtaki. 

Other speakers – Ukrainian YEAs – shared curious facts about EU Member States and information about the Erasmus+programme and EU Study Days project.

Olena Kostiuk, a pupil of the 10th grade and the President of the School Council, said it was the first time that lyceum students had met representatives of the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative. “The best part of our meeting was practical. We were searching for information to create posters, presenting our work to others, and all of that was in English. That was a great experience, we could overcome the fear of public speaking and develop our English speaking,” Olena said.

Pavlo Seketa, also from the 10th grade, said: “For me, the event was a good opportunity to learn more about how the European Union was formed, which countries were its founding members and how it expanded.”

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

