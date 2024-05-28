Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Reagila, cariprazine, Date of authorisation: 13/07/2017, Revision: 8, Status: Authorised

Studies showed that Reagila improves symptoms of schizophrenia and prevents symptoms from returning.

In three main studies in a total of 1,795 adults, Reagila was more effective than placebo (a dummy treatment) at reducing symptoms on a standard rating scale called PANSS (positive and negative syndrome scale). The PANSS score, which ranges from a minimum of 30 (no symptoms) to a maximum of 210 (severest symptoms), was around 96 at the start of treatment. After 6 weeks, depending on the study, the PANSS score fell by 17 to 23 points with Reagila compared with 9 to 14 points with placebo.

A fourth main study in 461 patients who mostly had ‘negative’ symptoms (such as lack of drive, social withdrawal, and problems with attention and memory) and only few ‘positive’ symptoms (such as delusions and hallucinations) showed that Reagila was effective at treating negative symptoms: after 26 weeks of treatment Reagila lowered the PANSS score for negative symptoms by around 9 points compared with around 7 points with another medicine, risperidone.

Finally, a fifth main study in 200 patients showed that Reagila was more effective than placebo at preventing symptoms from coming back after initial treatment. Over a 72 week period, symptoms returned in a quarter of patients taking Reagila compared with around half of those taking placebo.