Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Odefsey, emtricitabine,rilpivirine,tenofovir alafenamide, decision type: PM: decision on the application for modification of an agreed PIP, therapeutic area: Infectious diseases, PIP number:…
P/0356/2022: EMA decision of 11 August 2022 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for emtricitabine / rilpivirine / tenofovir alafenamide (Odefsey), (EMEA-001679-PIP01-14-M02)
Reference Number: EMA/640003/2008
