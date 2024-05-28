Submit Release
Youth Injured in Dirt Bike Crash

Sgt. Kevin Bronson – (603) 271-3361
May 24, 2024

Amherst, NH – On May 24, 2024 at approximately 7:25 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of a dirt bike crash in the town of Amherst. The youth operator was riding the dirt bike on private property with permission. While driving, the operator caught a fence post and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Amherst Fire and Rescue and Amherst Ambulance responded to the scene to provide care to the injured operator.


The youth operator was transported to Elliot Hospital by Amherst Ambulance. The operator was wearing a full-faced helmet, which certainly mitigated the extent of the youth’s injuries. Riders are reminded that helmet and eye protection are required for OHRV operator’s under the age of 18.

