Questex’s ULTRA Summit Affirms Positive Outlook for the Luxury Travel Segment

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Travel Advisor's ULTRA Summit, organized by Questex, successfully took place May 8-10, 2024 at the renowned PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The invitation-only event saw pre-qualified, luxury travel agency owners, managers, and independent contractors conduct 1,450 one-to-one meetings with premier global luxury travel suppliers.



As has been tradition with the ULTRA Summit since 2008, VP/editorial director, Questex Travel Group, Ruthanne Terrero opened the conference with a state-of-the-industry presentation, “A Look Inside Your Business.” The findings in this research were curated from two pre-event surveys deployed to the advisors attending ULTRA Summit and a sample of high producing luxury advisors.

“There is an extremely positive outlook in luxury travel, and while many of the traditional European countries tend to still hold true with our customers, many exotic locations, river and expedition cruising are continuing to emerge as well,” said Terrero. “People want custom vacations with everything arranged for them right down to the smallest detail. Advisors are learning here from their peers and our partners the best ways to suit these high-valued, discerning travelers. It is a really positive story.”

This year’s keynote speaker, Mike Vasquez, CEO of The Olinger Group, presented “What to Know and How to Win with Luxury Travelers in 2024," a data-driven way to deliver the ultimate experience to the luxury vacationer.

Attendees also enjoyed a fireside chat between Terrero and Enrique Vela, principal and director of strategy, VStarr, Venus Williams’ hospitality design firm, where he shared his experience in hotel and spa design and trends for the future. Other advisor peer panels included “Hidden Gems & Insider Secrets,” featuring Camille Cutrone, Vista Travel Consultants, Kareem George, Culture Traveler, Kristine Smith, Signature Travel Network; “He Said/She Said,” with Greg DeClemente, Courtyard Travel, Ltd. and Helen Papa, TBH Travel; “New Strategies for 2024: Innovations for a New World,” Janel Carnero, EMBARK Collective, Scott Largay, Largay Travel and Please Go Away, and Mo Noubani, Travel Box International. In addition, guests enjoyed powerful presentations from sponsors ALG Vacations, Explora Journeys, Viking, and Visit Anchorage.

In addition to making business connections and deals, participants also enjoyed evening receptions complete with pro tips on the famous PGA National green, and advisors were treated to a Sip & Shop with cocktails and a spa treatment tour, all sponsored by host property PGA National Resort. Details regarding the 2025 ULTRA Summit will be released in mid-June. Suppliers interested in participating in the 2025 event, please click here to contact the Questex Travel Group Sales team. For those interested in applying to become a hosted advisor, please contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director via ahutchinson@questex.com.



For more information, visit ltaultrasummit.com. Follow Luxury Travel Advisor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.



About Luxury Travel Advisor

Luxury Travel Advisor was founded in 2005, as the only outlet created for the very important luxury segment. Luxury Travel Advisor boasts a readership of 15,000 hand-selected travel advisors who belong to Virtuoso, Signature, American Express, Ensemble and Internova, as well as those hard-to-reach independent luxury travel advisors across the United States and Canada. The readers of Luxury Travel Advisor sell to the most affluent consumers across the world and the ULTRA Summit is the intimate, in-person event where those advisors collaborate with top suppliers on how to navigate a successful business plan for the future. The Dossier newsletter publishes news from LuxuryTravelAdvisor.com twice a week and reaches a broad audience of luxury travel professionals worldwide.



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosen

Group Marketing Director

Questex Travel + Wellness Group

jrosen@questex.com