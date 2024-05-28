Submit Release
Empower Your Community with the DFPI’s Investor Center webinar

Calling all Partners, Financial Professionals, and Community-Based Organizations!

Are you looking to educate your community with financial knowledge and investing resources? Register and join this webinar to learn about the DFPI’s Investor Center, a new educational site designed to make investing accessible for everyone.

Everyone who registers will receive a link to the webinar recording and a copy of the slides.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lKr9N6KsRcCwzSh8MIIe6Q

