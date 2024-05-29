HPA Talent signs Comedian Kelly Kellz for exclusive representation

Kelly Kellz

Kelly Kellz who has amassed millions of followers across her social channels, will work with HPA’s Paris D’Jon.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPA Talent has signed red hot comedian and influencer Kelly Kellz for exclusive representation in all areas. Kellz who has more than 2 million followers across her social channels, will work with HPA’s Paris D’Jon.

Kelly Kellz, heralded as the 2024 Comedian of The Year by APAC (Association of the Promotion of Campus Activities), is an indomitable force in the world of comedy. Her vibrant personality and relatable content have catapulted her into the hearts of many, earning her the status of a crowd favorite.

Her impressive career has led her to perform at over 200 colleges nationwide, showcasing her ability to connect with the younger generation and leaving a lasting impression. The launch of her tour, which she Executive Produced and starred in, Funny By Nature, marked a significant milestone in Kelly’s career. The tour, which has already visited over 20 cities, is a testament to her growing popularity and her knack for captivating audiences with her infectious humor.

Kelly’s influence extends beyond the stage, with a robust presence on social media. With millions of followers across various platforms, she utilizes her reach to engage with fans, share humorous snippets of her life, and promote her projects.

Kelly made her television debut in 2017 on HBO's All Def Comedy. She has also extended her talents to the film industry, with performances in films such as "Disconnection," which aired at the American Black Film Festival, "Role Play," currently available on Amazon Prime and Botch.

In 2021 Kelly went from starring in the “We Outside Comedy Tour” to traveling across the United States in the “Funny By Nature Comedy Tour”, her first National tour, presented by Vivica A. Fox. This also led to her receiving a Proclamation in her native hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Kelly is renowned for her fearless stage presence and ability to captivate audiences, often drawing on her personal experiences as a mother, wife, and entrepreneur. Her humor often reflects the challenges of balancing these roles, providing relatable and hilarious commentary on everyday life.

Throughout her career, Kelly has shared the stage with legendary comedians such as Dick Gregory, Mike Epps, Rickey Smiley, and Katt Williams, among others. Her natural talent and dynamic performances have made her a prominent figure in the comedy scene.