Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in June.



On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA at 1:15 PM ET. This discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website at www.chuys.com, under the “Investors” tab.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 16 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto “If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!” For further information about Chuy's, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy's website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Priester

332-242-4370

investors@chuys.com