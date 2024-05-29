Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,400 in the last 365 days.

Bod Lenses Receives Certification to Enter USA Lenses Manufacturing Market

Bod Lenses laboratory

Bod Lenses laboratory

Bod Lenses

Bod Lenses

FDA Certificate

FDA Certificate

Bod Lenses, manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses received certification from Innovative Visual Products LLC via COLTS complaint with FDA document 21 CFR 801.410.

During testing, Bod Lenses withstood impacts from a steel ball dropped from a height of 7.5 meters, showcasing the exceptional durability of our lenses.”
— Vytautas Tuminas
VILNIUS, VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bod Lenses, a leading manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses in Northern Europe, is proud to announce it has received certification from Innovative Visual Products LLC via COLTS laboratories that it is complaint with FDA document 21 CFR 801.410. This significant achievement demonstrates the company's dedication to providing high-quality lenses that meet the most stringent safety and efficacy standards.

This certification confirms that Bod Lenses' manufacturing facility and RX lens production processes comply with all program requirements. This rigorous audit ensures lenses meet strict quality and safety benchmarks for the U.S. market.

“We are thrilled to receive this significant certification,” said Vytautas Tuminas, CEO of Bod Lenses. “Our commitment to quality is unwavering, and this certification reflects that dedication. During testing, Bod Lenses withstood impacts from a steel ball dropped from a height of 7.5 meters, showcasing the exceptional durability of our lenses.”

At Bod Lenses, innovation meets precision. This cutting-edge independent laboratory harnesses the power of AI to manufacture a comprehensive range of lenses. From single vision and progressives to anti-fatigue, office, and bifocal options, Bod Lenses leverages advanced machinery to produce 4,000 high-quality lenses daily.

Founded in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2014, Bod Lenses is a subsidiary of Bod Group, a manufacturing company established in 1998. The company has experienced rapid growth and is committed to providing exceptional lenses to customers worldwide.

Viktorija Zidonyte
Bod Lenses
info@bodlenses.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Bod Lenses laboratory

You just read:

Bod Lenses Receives Certification to Enter USA Lenses Manufacturing Market

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more