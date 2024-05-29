Bod Lenses Receives Certification to Enter USA Lenses Manufacturing Market
Bod Lenses, manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses received certification from Innovative Visual Products LLC via COLTS complaint with FDA document 21 CFR 801.410.
During testing, Bod Lenses withstood impacts from a steel ball dropped from a height of 7.5 meters, showcasing the exceptional durability of our lenses.”VILNIUS, VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bod Lenses, a leading manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses in Northern Europe, is proud to announce it has received certification from Innovative Visual Products LLC via COLTS laboratories that it is complaint with FDA document 21 CFR 801.410. This significant achievement demonstrates the company's dedication to providing high-quality lenses that meet the most stringent safety and efficacy standards.
— Vytautas Tuminas
This certification confirms that Bod Lenses' manufacturing facility and RX lens production processes comply with all program requirements. This rigorous audit ensures lenses meet strict quality and safety benchmarks for the U.S. market.
“We are thrilled to receive this significant certification,” said Vytautas Tuminas, CEO of Bod Lenses. “Our commitment to quality is unwavering, and this certification reflects that dedication. During testing, Bod Lenses withstood impacts from a steel ball dropped from a height of 7.5 meters, showcasing the exceptional durability of our lenses.”
At Bod Lenses, innovation meets precision. This cutting-edge independent laboratory harnesses the power of AI to manufacture a comprehensive range of lenses. From single vision and progressives to anti-fatigue, office, and bifocal options, Bod Lenses leverages advanced machinery to produce 4,000 high-quality lenses daily.
Founded in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2014, Bod Lenses is a subsidiary of Bod Group, a manufacturing company established in 1998. The company has experienced rapid growth and is committed to providing exceptional lenses to customers worldwide.
Viktorija Zidonyte
Bod Lenses
info@bodlenses.com
Bod Lenses laboratory